Yes, This Bible-Based Religion Actually Started In Massachusetts

Our family frequented Lynn Shore Drive when I was growing up; of course this was the road that ran parallel to the beach! Along Lynn Shore Drive, however, was a church that read and still reads "First Church of Christ, Scientist".

I grew up Catholic, so just the thought of another church or more so, a religion, was just foreign to me. Of course growing up, one soon realizes the ever presence of multiple religions/places of worship.

Please do conflate Christian Science with Scientology as they are two completely different things.

Lynn, sometimes dubbed "the city of sin", is also known for its "firsts".

So, yeah, Christian Science was founded, for lack of a better term, in Lynn, Massachusetts!

The beginnings of the Christian Science church in Lynn are linked with its Discoverer and Founder, Mary Baker Eddy.

Mary Baker Eddy

Baker-Eddy lived in Lynn between 1864-1882.

The Religious Tenets of Christian Science

As adherents of Truth, we take the inspired Word of the Bible as our sufficient guide to eternal Life. We acknowledge and adore one supreme and infinite God. We acknowledge His Son, one Christ; the Holy Ghost or divine Comforter; and man in God’s image and likeness. We acknowledge God’s forgiveness of sin in the destruction of sin and the spiritual understanding that casts out evil as unreal. But the belief in sin is punished so long as the belief lasts. We acknowledge Jesus’ atonement as the evidence of divine, efficacious Love, unfolding man’s unity with God through Christ Jesus the Way-shower; and we acknowledge that man is saved through Christ, through Truth, Life, and Love as demonstrated by the Galilean Prophet in healing the sick and overcoming sin and death. We acknowledge that the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection served to uplift faith to understand eternal Life, even the allness of Soul, Spirit, and the nothingness of matter. And we solemnly promise to watch, and pray for that Mind to be in us which was also in Christ Jesus; to do unto others as we would have them do unto us; and to be merciful, just, and pure.

Information courtesy of christianscienceinlynn.org

