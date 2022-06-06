You can't help where you were born or what cool or uncool things happened around you. Of course you can leave your home town when you turn 18, right!?

YET ANOTHER 5 DEAD GIVEAWAYS YOU GREW UP NEAR BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS

1. YOU ATE AT, OR YOUR MOM, OR YOUR DAD WORKED AT THE HILLTOP STEAKHOUSE ON RTE 1 IN SAUGUS, BRO.

Closing in 2013, this restaurant was a monster. Massively successful in the '60s, '70s, 80's, and into the later decades as well. I don't remember the quality of the food, but I do remember the 4 "rooms" you could have been seated at. Dodge City, Kansas City, Sioux City, and Virginia City? Owner Frank Giuffrida died in 2004, but back in the day The Hilltop Steak House served 3 million a year. The butcher shop which came later was popular, too.

2. YOU REMEMBER RIDING "THE T" FOR THE FIRST TIME

For me it was the commuter rail out of Lynn, then onto the Green Line for my first Red Sox game with my father. I can still remember the smell of rubber and electricity and the sound of the conductor's voice over the loud speaker.

3. EXPERIENCING THE "MUGAR OMNI THEATER"

A family trip to the Museum of Science one holiday weekend in the early '90s with my parents landed us in the Omni Theater. Wow. Before there was IMAX, this thing was one of a kind. The testing of the surround sound I will never forget. Great stuff!

4. YOU MIGHT REMEMBER "GOOD LUCK FARMS" IN LYNNFIELD

This probably was for the folks who grew up in the north shore of Boston. Located off Goodwin Circle in Lynnfield, Good Luck Farms was a staple of the take-out style New England restaurant. Founded in the late 1940’s by the Angus family, the eatery offered typical area fare such as fried seafood and chicken, and employed many of the local teens through the summer. The business remained family-run until it closed in 2003.

5. YOU ATE THE POPCORN BARS AT SALEM WILLOWS

Located near Salem's ocean front, this family fun spot loaded with willow trees has been around forever. You'd played skee-ball for the first time here, rode the kid rides, and ate those one of a kind popcorn bars by E.W. Hobbs!

