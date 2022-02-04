Yikes! Massachusetts State Police Reporting Scary Spin-Outs Today

Massachusetts State Police Twitter Video Capture

Road conditions in Massachusetts were treacherous early this morning due to lots of precipitation and temperatures that are hovering right around the freezing mark - and they are actually getting worse as the day moves along. And of course, there is more freezing rain, sleet, and snow on the way.

The Massachusetts State Police are out in force today as conditions on the Mass Pike deteriorate, despite crews doing their best to salt the roadways and keep up with Mother Nature. Officers have reported several spin-outs and crashes early-on on the Massachusetts Turnpike especially.

There have been several crashes on the Mass Pike thus far...

At 10:40 this morning, Troop H Patrol Supervisor Sgt. Michael Murphy posted a video of some of the carnage that the forecasted "flash freeze" is causing on the Mass Pike. He advises motorists to use caution, to slow down, and to just stay home if they are able to do so.

Here is the video that Sgt. Murphy posted this morning...

(Video from the Massachusetts State Police Twitter Page)

 

It is a wild and scary scene out there. If you have no choice other than to drive today, do everything you can to heed Sgt. Murphy's advice. It's not getting much better any time soon. Please be safe!

 

 

