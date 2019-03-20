You Are Invited to The Du Bois Legacy Talk

From the Town of Great Barrington

The W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee hosts a free talk on Saturday, Mar. 23, “Resisting Repression: W.E.B. Du Bois’s Relationship to Cold War Surveillance,” by Phillip Luke Sinitiere, professor of history at the College of Biblical Studies in Houston, Tex. The talk is from 1-3 p.m. at the Mason Library and is open to the public.

The talk is the first sponsored by the Town of Great Barrington W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee.

The College of Biblical studies primarily serves African-American and other minority students; during 2018-19, Sinitiere is a W.E B. Du Bois Visiting Scholar at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He is a scholar of American religious history and African American studies and the author of several books: Protest and Propaganda: W.E B. Du Bois, The Crisis, and American History (University of Missouri Press, 2014); Salvation with a Smile: Joel Osteen, Lakewood Church, and American Christianity (New York University Press, 2015).

In August, Northwestern University Press will publish his next book, Citizen of the World: The Late Career and Legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois.

The March event is the first in a series of Great Barrington lectures by UMass visiting scholars, co-sponsored by the Town of Great Barrington and UMass.

“The series grows out of our community's long interest in Du Bois, especially around subjects pertaining to the politics of race,” said Randy Weinstein, chair of the W.E.B. DuBois Legacy Committee. “Sharing unvarnished truths allows us to better understand Du Bois’s impact in the Berkshires and around the globe.”

The mission of the W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Lecture Series is "to preserve and promote Great Barrington native Du Bois's legacy as a scholar and activist for freedom, civil rights, progressive education, economic justice, and racial equality."