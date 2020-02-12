You Can Attend A Concert In Honor Of Dr. W.E.B. DuBois

A dance performance entitled "Between Me and The Other World" will be presented on Saturday, February 22nd at Bard College at Simon's Rock's Daniel Arts Center located at 84 Alford Road in Great Barrington. The 7 o'clock show is free to the public, however donations are welcome upon your entrance.

The show is presented by San Francisco based choreographer, director and performance innovator Joanna Haigood as issues of race and identity will be highly accented will focus on the dynamic explorations of W.E.B. Du Bois' seminal work "The Souls Of Black Folk" in conjunction with the civil rights leader and scholar's annual birthday celebration. Dr. Du Bois was born in Great Barrington on February 23rd 1868.

During the concert, audiences are welcome to move around and meander between moving projections as they can show off their dancing savvy from different vantage points. Rotating performances will loop every 30 minutes through out the duration of this show.

This event is proudly co-sponsored by Jacob's Pillow in Becket, Massachusetts, The Town of Great Barrington's W.E.B. DuBois Legacy Committee, The DuBois Center at Great Barrington and Simon's Rock. Even though admission is free, reservations are required. For more details, log on to The Jacob's Pillow web site by going here. Feel free to visit Bard College at Simon's Rock's web site for more information on this show and other future events that will take place through out the year.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Bard College at Simon's Rock)