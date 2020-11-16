You Can Help Out In This Year’s Pajama Drive

The cold weather is amongst us in our tri-state region and you can assist the many children in our community who are lacking the comfort of warm sleepwear. This year's annual Pajama Drive is up and running until December 16th. The charity event is sponsored by The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.

The Pittsfield based organization has teamed up with area Carr Hardware locations as they will also serve as drop-off locations for brand-new pajamas (sizes newborn to teen) Last year's efforts collected over 150 pairs of pajamas from individuals, groups,and local businesses as their aim is further build on that success.

Here are some of the drop-off locations where area residents can assist in this worthy cause:

Carr Hardware, 256 Main St, Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Carr Hardware, 489 Pittsfield Road, Lenox, Massachusetts

Carr Hardware, 179 State Road, North Adams, Massachusetts

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires main office at 196 South Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

You can also make monetary donations towards the purchase of pajamas as all contributions will be received by The Bay State's Department of Children and Families in Pittsfield as the organization will distribute all contributions to needy families throughout Berkshire county during the holiday season. To learn more, log on to this web site.

If you need more information, log on to the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires web site by going here You can also e-mail Susan Frisch Lehrer, slehrer@jewishberkshires.org OR call her at (413) 442-4360, extension 14.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires for on-air and on-line usage)