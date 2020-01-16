You Can Help To “Warm Up The Winter”

Once again, Construct Inc. is presenting their annual "Warm Up The Winter" benefit variety show as all proceeds from this show will go towards fuel assistance for those in need here in south county.

The concert will feature some of Berkshire county's well-known artists taking center stage on Monday, February 10th at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, located on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Construct board member Barney Stein will serve as the show's master of ceremonies.

The Sunday Strummers ukulele band will perform at the theater's lobby prior to the 7 pm show. Headliners include The Wanda Houston Band plus Alan Chartock and The Berkshire Ramblers. Joe Rose will start the entertainment with a rendition of "Warm Up The Winter". The line-up also includes Youth Alive, a drum and dance band based in Pittsfield, Tumo-Kohrs, The Olga Dunn Dance Company plus The Spartones from Monument Mountain Regional High School will also be on hand to participate in these festivities.

Construct's mission is to change and save lives through housing options and a continuum of related services including cold weather emergencies such as burst pipes and dead batteries. Co-sponsors of this show include Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Berkshire United Way, CHP, Fairview Hospital, VIM and The Railroad Street Youth Project.

For more information on this show, log on to Construct's web site by going here. You can also purchase tickets by logging on to The Mahaiwe's web site.

