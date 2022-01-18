You Can Order 4 FREE COVID-19 Test Kits RIGHT NOW…(LINK)

You can place an order for 4 free at-home COVID-19 test kits right now! The entire process will take less than a minute. Click on this link to order https://www.covidtests.gov/. Then click on the "Order Free At-Home Tests" and fill out the simple form that will ask for your name, address, and email address.

You will see your "Order Summary" which will show that you will not be charged for the test kits. Hit the "Check Out Now" tab and your order will be sent out later this month through the USPS.

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

*Limit of one order per residential address

*One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

*Orders will ship free starting in late January

The site was not scheduled to go live until tomorrow but it is live and active right now! If you need an immediate COVID-19 test you are advised to seek out other testing resources in your area.

