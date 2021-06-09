Maybe you're not quite ready to jump on a plane and head of the county, but after 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're all ready for a vacation of some kind.

For those Berkshire County residents who aren't ready to get their passport punched just yet, a staycation could be more up your alley, but who wants to hang out in their own home when they've been there for past year?! No one, that's who. For those folks, I say leave your house and drive right down the road to this amazing treehouse oasis.

This octagonal Great Barrington glass treehouse featured on Air B&B by Superhost Katherine is available to rent for $350 a night. This one-of-a-kind getaway welcomes guests with its uniquely designed, yet informal interior. You can cozy up around the wood-burning fireplace (hey, it gets cold at night) and gaze out the floor-to-ceiling windows onto the 7 private acres that surround the property. There is also a large deck off the back with a grill and outdoor dining and seating.

For sleeping arrangements, the living has a daybed and there is a guest bathroom. The Master bedroom has a queen bed, access to the deck, and a private bathroom.

The dining area off of the kitchen includes similar and equally as impressive views of the surrounding area, as grand windows are a prime feature in this luxury treehouse. A fully stocked kitchen allows guests to cook all their own meals, should they so choose, and includes a fridge, a dishwasher, and utensils.

