You deserve this a break. Have a great Labor Day Weekend! The Forecast will help…

The unofficial end of summer is here. Kids are back in school, cooler temperatures are already being felt in the Berkshires. The Labor Day holiday is when we mentally make the switch from summer to fall, although summer does not officially end for a couple of weeks on September 21st.

Weather is as unpredictable as life so make sure you take whatever time you have for yourself, family and friends this weekend and do you. The weather should be perfect on Saturday for whatever that is. Sunday some clouds and maybe a shower on Sunday. Below is the long-range holiday weekend forecast from the National Weather Service for the Berkshires…

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light west wind.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Sunday

A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day

A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

