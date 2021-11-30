You Found The Perfect Christmas Tree… Now Let’s Get It Home Safely

Now that we have all filled our faces with turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, many of us have switched our focus to Christmas and getting ourselves the perfect Christmas Tree. However, finding the tree is only half the battle. We also have to get it home and get it home safely.

It's not really a laughing matter...

We've all heard stories about Christmas trees falling off the tops of cars, and although that situation may sometimes be portrayed as comical in the movies, in real life... it could be the cause of a horrible crash. And one that could have deadly results.

If your tree is going on the roof or even in the back of a pickup, it must be secured...

According to AAA Northeast, a tree that is not properly secured can fly off or out of the vehicle and become a danger to other drivers. In fact, a 2019 AAA survey found that 44% of Americans who planned to purchase a real Christmas tree that year admitted to using unsafe methods to transport it home – such as not using the roof rack or placing it in the bed of a pickup truck unsecured.

The time you save by not securing your tree is not worth it...

When an unsecured tree falls off of or out of a vehicle, the results can be tragic. The numbers don't lie. Research from AAA in recent years found that road debris caused more than 200,000 crashes during a four-year period, resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

Here are some tips to getting your tree home safely, compliments of AAA:

Call the lot ahead of time or check if they’ve posted information online about availability and COVID protocols. Reports of a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees has caused many people to buy trees as early as possible and inventory could be limited.

Make sure to bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps, an old blanket, gloves, and of course – the right vehicle. One with a roof rack is ideal but a pickup truck, SUV, van, or minivan can work just as well.

Once you’ve found the perfect tree, have the lot wrap it in netting before loading it. Loose branches can also be secured with rope or twine to help protect the tree from damage.

Prior to loading the tree, cover the roof with an old blanket to prevent scratches and damage from sticky sap drips.

Place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the trunk facing the front of the car. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is an SUV, CUV, van, or minivan – place the tree inside. If not, rent or borrow a pickup truck, a vehicle with a roof rack, or one that is large enough to accommodate the tree inside.

While it is possible to tie a tree to a vehicle that lacks a roof rack by opening the windows and running rope or straps through the interior, it’s significantly more difficult to properly secure the tree and will require much more rope. Avoid this technique if possible.

Secure the tree at its bottom, center, and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Avoid using the twine offered by many tree lots. Use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement.

Once tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secured in place and will not come loose.

Drive slowly and take back roads if possible. Higher speeds can create significant airflow that can damage your tree or challenge even the best tie-down methods.

If you are still in search of your perfect tree, go HERE for a story that will help you do that!

