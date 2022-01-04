You May Be Wrong On What A Yellow Light Means In Massachusetts

"What? What did I do?", said Elwood Blues from the iconic "Blues Brothers" movie (1980). "You failed to stop on a red signal", said the officer. "The light was yellow, sir", Blues replied. I think you know what happened after that.

CARLOSVOSS

In other states, rules for a solid yellow light may be different, but in Massachusetts, the law is cut and dry, but most people may be confused about what to do when approaching a yellow light.

I was studying for my written driver's test back in April of '97 and for some reason remembered what the actual rule was for yellow lights.

I ALWAYS THOUGHT A YELLOW LIGHT MEANT TO 'SLOW DOWN'

Sebastian Gorczowski

In actuality, Massachusetts law states that when you are approaching a yellow light, you are to STOP, unless it's unsafe to do so. Yes, stop.

SOME PEOPLE ACTUALLY THINK THAT A YELLOW LIGHT MEANS TO GET THROUGH THE LIGHT BEFORE IT TURNS RED...

A steady yellow circle means the traffic signal is changing from green to red. You must stop if it is safe. If you are already stopped at an intersection or a stop line, you may not proceed. -mass.gov

As you can see the rules are different for a flashing yellow light or a flashing yellow arrow.

So, the next time, (unless you think this post is a waste of time because you already knew this information), you approach a yellow light in Massachusetts, STOP if it's safe to do so.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.