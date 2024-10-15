You Must Pay A Visit To This Stunning New York State Park

This hidden gem in New York's Hudson Valley is a sight that you absolutely have to see to believe. Visitors are spoiled with some of the most beautiful and unique hiking spots in the nation. Even residents from my ol' hometown of New York City make the trip north to see them. Here is another that you can add to the list because not even a lot of people who live in the vicinity know about this one.

(Photo image courtesy of https://uncoveringnewyork.com/croton-gorge-park/)

At first glance, this amazing 97 acre park landmark might seem like a man made waterfall. Old Croton Dam was built about 100 years ago and stands at over an impressive 200 feet. This area also acts as a reservoir that supplies The Big Apple with clean and pristine drinking water.

Croton Gorge is one of the most picturesque locations in New York's Hudson Valley. It is at Croton Park in Croton-on-Hudson. Residents of Westchester County may know and enjoy this amazing trail, but it is virtually unknown to other New Yorkers who want to share its beauty.

(Video of Croton Gorge Park courtesy of Natasha Ifeoma and www.youtube.com)

Here is a video that gives you a sneak peak of what you can experience. You can visit the park and check it out for yourself. They are located at 35 Yorktown Rd, Croton-On-Hudson, New York. According to the website, admission to the park is free but there is a small fee to park your vehicle.

BOTTOM LINE: My suggestion: It's well worth the trip to check out this amazing scenery as this park is open year round and there is always something to do in this "hidden" attraction, whatever the weather.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station in Poughkeepsie, New York https://wrrv.com/stunning-croton-gorge-park/)

(Featured image courtesy of www.wikipedia.org)