You Won’t Believe Where Massachusetts Ranked In “Most Fun State” Study
Here's a question for residents of Berkshire County. Well, I guess residents of Massachusetts, really. If somebody asked you if you thought Massachusetts was a "fun" place to live, what would your response be?
I only ask because, once again, the good folks at WalletHub conducted one of their famous state-by-state comparison studies. This one looked at states where the most fun can be found. Is the Bay State a "fun" state? The answer is...kinda.
Looking at two "fun" categories, "Entertainment and Recreation" and "Nightlife", WalletHub compared the 50 states using different metrics under the two main categories such as "Most Amusement Parks Per Capita", "Most Restaurants Per Capita", average weather quality, beach quality(if applicable), amount of music festivals and casinos, etc.
After analyzing the data from all the key metrics, it turns out that Massachusetts is the most fun state--in New England. But even that's not saying much seeing as how every New England state placed in the bottom half of the list except for Massachusetts.
Massachusetts hit the list right at the halfway point, landing at #25, so I guess it could be much worse. The next highest New England state is Maine at #39, followed by New Hampshire and Connecticut at #42 and #43, respectively.
As far as the top 5 most fun states, here are the WalletHub rankings:
- California
- Florida
- Nevada
- New York
- Illinois
Like all WalletHub studies, it's pretty fascinating. For more on the study and to see where other states ranked, visit WalletHub's website here.