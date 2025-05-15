You Won’t Believe Which Massachusetts Lake Has The Most Snakes

How do you feel about snakes, Massachusetts friends and neighbors? Do you think they're creepy? You're definitely not alone in that regard. Try as I might to love all God's creatures great and small, snakes are another story.

Now, I have to say that dealing with snakes on land is one thing. I'm perfectly fine picking up a garter or rat snake that I find in the radio station garage and placing it outside on the grass where it can freely slither away.

Snakes in the water, however, is an entirely different circumstance! If you're in the middle of a lake splashing about and you can't see what's underneath the water's surface and then something slithers across your leg...YIKES(bloodcurdling scream)!

There are plenty of completely sane, rational people across the globe who believe snakes are BEAUTIFUL animals. I guess I can see that. Sure, under the right lighting, certain snakes can look quite regal and, I guess, beautiful.

There's a big difference though between looking at pictures of snakes and having a real snake crawl into your sleeping bag while you're at a campsite, trying to get some rest, minding your own business, right?

Recently, the online animal resource AZ Animals published an article on the most snake-infested lakes in the Commonwealth, but we're just going to focus on the top 3 here. Those of you who already have goosebumps need not read any further.

The Top Three Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Massachusetts:

3. The Wachusett Reservoir

Located in central Massachusetts, the Wachusett Reservoir is the main water source for millions of folks, so swimming is not allowed. It is a wonderful spot for hiking, though, and if you do find yourself wandering around the water's edge, you may likely spot a few species of snake such as the northern watersnake:

Northern Water Snake Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Or the Dekay's brownsnake:

Photo by Karl-Heinz Müller on Unsplash Photo by Karl-Heinz Müller on Unsplash loading...

2. Two Lakes Contained Within Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

The Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge covers a lot of acreage and is located in both Concord and Sudbury, Massachusetts. The refuge is home to many animals including at least 220 species of birds plus the threatened Blanding's turtle, wild turkeys, muskbeavers, and white-tailed deer. The small lakes are also home to the eastern milk snake:

Eastern Milk Snake Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

And the eastern garter snake:

Garter snake coiled Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

1. Quabbins Reservoir

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to AZ Animals, Quabbib Reservoir, the largest inland body of water in Massachusetts, is also home to the most snake species. Almost all 14 species of snakes that live in Massachusetts can be found here including the ring necked snake:

Monterey Ring-necked Snake Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

And the eastern racer:

Yellow Racer Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

However, like the Wachusett Reservoir, the Quabbin is a primary water source (in this case, Boston) for millions of people, so swimming is not allowed. You have been warned (just in case the thought of snakes swimming up to you didn't scare you enough), so don't even think about it. LOL.

There's lots more cool information to be found by checking the initial article. Visit AZ Animals website by clicking here.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs