You’ll Fail A Massachusetts Inspection Sticker Test For This

I remember when I inherited my father's 2003 Toyota Tundra. Getting it ready for the road was a bit of a challenge due to the fact that it need some work including some specific to having it pass Massachusetts inspection.

The fact that it had an exhaust problem with oxygen sensors tripping the check engine light was not a concern of mine because in Massachusetts if a vehicle is 15 years old or more it doesn't have to pass emissions in order to get a valid sticker.

Massachusetts' law allows state officials responsible for the emissions program to exempt vehicles that are 15 years old before the year in which their inspection occurs. State implementing regulations provide an exemption for vehicles that are 1983 models or older. -cga.ct.gov

Ball joints...good

Wipers...good

Blinkers...good

Horn...good

Emergency brake...good

Mirrors...good

Headlights...good

SO WHAT WAS WRONG WITH MY TRUCK? IT HAD A CAP!

Now, having a cap on your truck is not illegal; however, my cap, like most, have a third brake light, and THAT was the problem. My third brake light was nonfunctional, so they failed me! A nice big "R" sticker for me until I ordered the replacement part and had it reinspected.

If you have a third brake light, it must be functional to pass Massachusetts inspection.

Now...there is a way around this if you are willing to cheat. You could always remove your cap, get it inspected, and then put it back on your truck, but nobody likes a cheater!

