Your Attendance Will Help Out A Worthy Cause

There are plenty of things to do here in the tri-state region during this long four day holiday weekend. One get-together that requires mandatory attendance will also help out a worthy cause as The Sheffield Chapel will present a fair this Saturday, July 6th from 10 am to 2 pm. They are located at 1970 North Main Street across from Berkshire G.M.C.

Our friends from Andrus Power Solutions stopped by our WSBS studios to appear on this past Tuesday's edition of "Let's Talk" with Jesse Stewart as they explained how the proceeds of this fund raiser will go towards assisting local missionaries Jordan Martin, his wife Jessica and their five boys (pictured above).

This family fun event for all ages features games and prizes. Refreshments will also be available for sale and you can try your luck at a 50/50 raffle. A guaranteed good time will be had by everyone and you'll be able to help some of our neighbors in the south county community. A win-win situation for sure!