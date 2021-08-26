Your Chance To Be A Tri-State Region Resident Just Got Better

If there is one highlight that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, urban residents from areas like my ol' hometown of New York City and Boston migrated to our tri-state region to seek refuge and solace from the crowds to avoid catching the virus as they opted for more remote surroundings and in turn enjoying the open atmosphere that our area offers (and you have a choice of three different states to visit or call home down the road.

No doubt, it's a buyers market and realtors are looking forward to meeting up with prospective homeowners who want to make the permanent move to these beautiful surroundings that we are lucky to experience each and every day. So here is a break down of each state and the positive attributes that are offered as we hope to make your dream of living here a TRUE reality:

MASSACHUSETTS:

Southern Berkshire county has a variety of villages and towns that aim to please as our community is in close proximity to New York City and Boston. Within 2 and a half hours, you will be transformed into a more tranquil and relaxing environment as many residents own second homes in our community. For example, Great Barrington has plenty of foot traffic on Main Street as residents and visitors can leave the car and walk to their impending destination that features cultural amenities and open space. Senior citizens have chosen this area to retire and enjoy their golden years as realtors are trying to lure young adults to call our community home base on a permanent basis.

Other locations that are seeing a rise in transplanted residents include Sheffield, Stockbridge, North and South Egremont, Otis, Monterey, the town of New Marlborough, "Lovely" Lee and Lenox. Our area also has a plethora of hiking trails including Monument Mountain in Great Barrington and Mount Greylock which is located north of us in Adams. Skiers can hit the slopes at Ski Butternut which has over 20 trails for beginners, amateurs and professionals just outside of Great Barrington on route 23.

If you are looking for a pristine, quiet and refreshing change, The Berkshires await you!

NEW YORK:

Another vicinity in close proximity to New York City and Boston is just east of Albany. Columbia county is also a popular area where urban residents own second homes and realtors are waiting to welcome first time homebuyers to their backyard. Some communities bisect the Hudson River which makes for a remarkable view from outside your window including the county's largest city, Hudson, Kinderhook (the birthplace of President Martin van Buren) and Germantown.

Closer to the Berkshires, properties are available in Hillsdale (once again, Howdy to one of my favorite places in Columbia county) Ancram, Copake and Canaan. Locations close to The Taconic State Parkway include the town of Taghkanic, the village of Chatham, Ghent and Craryville, located west of Hillsdale, also on route 23.

Eastern New York has the luxury of being nestled between The Berkshires, Taconic and neighboring Northern Catskill mountains. Lake Taghkanic is a prime locale to cool off on these hot summer days and some attractions include The Fireman's Museum in Hudson, breath taking views from Olana Historical Site in the town of Greenport, take a hike at Livingston State Forest and you can check out the High Falls Conservation Area in the village of Philmont.

CONNECTICUT:

The north western Litchfield county area has also seen a rise in new home buyers as Sharon has become a popular setting for second home owners and there is plenty of room for you to become a life long resident in a vicinity located east of New York's Harlem Valley. The village has over 58 square miles of land and is centrally located in the friendly confines of route 41.

Litchfield, Connecticut is also a choice for transplanted urban residents to call this charming locale home as The Green is centrally located and walker friendly with plenty of local shops and restaurants. The real estate availably in The Constitution State is holding it's own, however there is a need for more people to become full-time residents as U.S. Census figures show a low per capita in population growth within the past decade.

Patch.com recently spoke with Connecticut's president of Realtors, Carol Christiansen as she reiterated:

"The market will remain robust through the remainder of 2021, however there is still a lack of inventory and there are very few starter homes available and there is a lot that is not available for housing or economic development"

Realtors are valiantly trying to get prospective buyers to make this mecca area a permanent home base. May I suggest settling in Lakeville (after all, I endorse this choice as I called this village that connects routes 41 and 44 home for three years in the early 90s when I was working in Sharon). You should also look in to a bevy of properties in Salisbury and Canaan and if you prefer a more remote setting, look into Falls Village or Goshen. The possibilities are endless

Now is YOUR chance to call the tri-state region home. we await you with open arms!

