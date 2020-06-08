Your Chance to Par Take In Some Horse-Powered Healing

Berkshire HorseWorks on Patton Road in Richmond, Massachusetts has officially re-opened their facility to the general public as they have implemented new "COVID Clean" restrictions. Clients will be able to receive mental health treatment and they can also engage in fun, outdoor activities safely. The ranch will make programs available as they also implementing social distancing requirements, the use of masks and hand-sanitizer and all facilities will be sanitized prior to and after all appointments.

The founder and Executive Director of this area non-profit organization, Hayley Sumner stated about how they are offering services to their clients in the "new normal":

"Everyone is hurting on so many levels....We've taken the last few months to re-group and focus on our therapy herd's mental and physical well-being and to repair storm damage. We have devised new programs both for those with mental health needs and also for friends, visitors and families who are looking for something fun, safe and challenging to do outdoors. All precautions mandated by Governor Baker are in place to move forward and have people come out to the ranch. Animal lovers can also get their fix too"

Berkshire HorseWorks has created specific programming to support health care workers and their families through their "Healers and Horses" workshop designed for those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic as they will also have the opportunity to reinforce their bonds in this particular workshop. Services are available on a sliding scale. They also offer Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and Equine Assisted Team Building which offers an opportunity to re-connect with one another after three months of seclusion. It is advised to call for an appointment in advance to secure your spot in a particular event.

Some of the other activities featured include Family Team Building, Yoga in the Paddocks, Hikes with the Horses, Free-Range Donkey Play, Art at the Ranch, trail ride experiences, birthday parties and picnics on the property. They also offer Pony Parties which includes a get-together with up to 15 youngsters and adults can participate in Rose at the Ranch where wine, fun and horses are all inclusive. To book your equine adventure, call (413) 698-3700 as all proceeds will assist this facility located in the beautiful Berkshires.

For more information, log on to the Berkshire HorseWorks web site.

