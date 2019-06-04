Your Chance To Strum A Ukulele In South County

The Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge is offering a new initiative that is designed to provide opportunities to explore the ukulele courtesy of a quartet of free drop-in sessions conducted by artist and musician Sherry Steiner as she will teach all participants the basic chords and simple strumming techniques.

This community service will hold classes on the 3rd Monday of every month with the first to be held on May 20th from 4 to 5 pm. Additional dates are set for June 17th, July 15th, August 19th and September 16th.

There has been plenty of interest from all ages on the mystique of this instrument which is less complicated than learning how to play a guitar and instruments will be provided so you can explore the ukulele first hand. These classes will be held during the summer months at The Berkshire Botanical Garden's Center House, located at the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge.

For more information on Ukulele-4-You and other future events, log on to their web site by going here