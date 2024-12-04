Massachusetts residents, here's something you probably never thought of while you're waiting inside your warm, toasty house for your car to warm up on a bitterly cold day. Turns out, letting your car idle for minutes on end is a BIG NO-NO.

You may be asking WHY is that a no-no exactly? Well (and you may not even be aware of this), apparently there are plenty of criminal types out and about these days. And, believe it or not, these types of people will jump at the chance to commit a crime.

Especially if they think they can get away with it. For instance, as WWLP 22 News Springfield reports, a criminal wouldn't think twice about jumping into your idling car and taking off while you're indoors safe and sound.

According to WWLP, Massachusetts police are warning drivers not too let your car or truck idle for long periods of time. Most vehicles made after 1980 only need about a minute or two to warm up.

A Springfield police officer told WWLP that letting your vehicle run any longer than that could lead to "crimes of opportunity". And, thanks to the Massachusetts anti-idling law, you shouldn't be letting your car warm up for extended periods anyway. If caught, you could be facing a major fine. Anywhere from $100 to $500.

WWLP also report that according to police in Springfield, 131 cars were stolen last December alone that still had the keys in the ignition. So, just a friendly word of warning: BE CAUTIOUS and BE SAFE.

If you absolutely have to let your car warm up a little bit, do not let your vehicle out of your sight. Check out the full article (which is very informative!) by visiting WWLP's website here.

