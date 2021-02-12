You’re Invited to a Day of Winter Fun at Hancock Shaker Village

Coming up this Sunday, Feb. 14, Hancock Shaker Village is hosting 'The Big Chill,' is a day of old-fashioned outdoor fun. The event will be held 11 am–3 pm and is free.

Hancock Shaker Villages encourages you to bring your snowshoes and hike the trails, too. Hancock Shaker Village states their area is quiet and calm, with great winter views of the historic village and the hills beyond. You can add a snowman to their landscape, and enjoy the Farm and Forest Trail. Say hello to the cows and other farm animals in the pasture.

This Sunday's event is free – their way of giving back a little love that they feel from you year-round. Bring a snack and a thermos of hot chocolate and enjoy the grounds that have been Shaker since 1790. Shaker Mercantile is open for shopping. (All historic buildings, including the barn, are closed.)

Please note Massachusetts travel restrictions are in place. Go here for details prior to visiting. Masks are required.

About Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village, a living history museum on 750 acres in the heart of the Berkshires, is located at 1843 West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, MA. A National Historic Landmark, the property includes twenty historic Shaker buildings dating back to 1783, and the oldest working farm in the Berkshires with heritage breeds and heirloom gardens. The museum is home to more than 22,000 artifacts including furniture, textiles, hymnals, and everyday goods, making it one of the premier Shaker collections in the world. Simply stated, Hancock Shaker Village exists to provide an historic context to the Shaker story, to preserve the site and all it contains for future generations, and to bring this narrative to life in compelling ways.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America