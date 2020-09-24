You’re Invited to a Delicious Steak Dinner

You are in for a real treat as the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield and Sheffield American Legion Post 340 are hosting a Steak Bake at the Legion Hall, Oct. 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The dinner includes an 8 oz steak from locally raised beef, potato, vegetable and dessert. Both eat in and take out options are available. Tickets to the event are $20 per person. There will also be a Raffle with numerous items all on one ticket. Tickets are $10 each.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from Kiwanis or Legion members. Dinner and Raffle tickets are also available by going here. You do not need to be present to win. Proceeds benefit Youth Programs of both organizations. If you have any questions you can call Annie 860-782-1282 or email info@sheffieldkiwanis.org. Masks are required and proper social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

About Sheffield Kiwanis

Sheffield Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The organization has proudly served the towns of Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough and Sheffield since 1954.

While Sheffield Kiwanis members are not able to meet in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization continues to hold their weekly meetings at 6:30 pm every Tuesday via Zoom. If you are interested in attending a Zoom meeting, contact info@sheffieldkiwanis.org for the link.

For more information email info@sheffieldkiwanis.org