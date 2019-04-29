You’re Invited to a Fun May Day Celebration

Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School welcomes families to a unique visiting day for children and grownups on Wednesday, May 1, at 11:00 am on the front lawn at the Steiner School, 35 West Plain Road, Great Barrington, MA. It’s a Free event.

You can join the entire school community at 11:00 am for the May Day Festival featuring the school's local Garland dancers, the Morris men and women and the 4th through 8th graders perform traditional dances around the May Pole. Led by Master of Ceremonies Evers Whyte. The May Day celebration continues with dancing for the whole community and picnics on the lawn. The community is invited to bring family and friends, blankets, hats, sunscreen and picnic baskets, and welcome the season joyfully! This is a regular full day of school with activities for the students after the picnic lunch starting at 1:00 pm.

To learn to be productive, disciplined and constructive members of society, as well as good stewards of the earth, students learn traditional folk dances, craft May Crowns and Celebrate the return of Spring, the beginning of planting season, after a long Northeastern Winter. "What better way to welcome Spring than by reconnecting with nature in a fun, festive and educational way?" comments Farming & Gardening teacher Hadley Milliken.

(press release and article images sent to WSBS from Great Barrington Rudolph Steiner School for online and on-air use)