You’re Invited to a Nearby Sesame Street Celebration

Attention parents! Round the little ones up for a fun outing that is not far from the Berkshires! Your friends from Sesame Street are throwing a celebration and the whole neighborhood is invited to join the fun at The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM Springfield in West Springfield, Mass. The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4pm and is free with Big E admission.

You'll be able to join in the excitement, laughter and music of Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration. Sing and dance along with Elmo. Marvel at Abby’s magical moments. Shake it up with Cookie Monster. Be amazed as Super Grover flies. And move to the music with Rosita.

Sesame Street Live! C is for Celebration is what friends, family and forever memories are all about!

You can get more information by going here.

(press release sent to WSBS from The Big E for online and on-air use)