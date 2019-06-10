You’re Invited to CATA’s Groundbreaking Event Today (LISTEN)

Earlier this morning, we sat down with CATA's (Community Access to the Arts) Executive Director, Margaret Keller along with CATA's Communications Coordinator, Chris Watford. The duo discussed how after 26 years of renting space, CATA will have a permanent home at the Jennifer House Commons on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

Keller and Watford mentioned that this has been a two year process and they are so thrilled to see their permanent home come to fruition which will occur later on this year. They stated as CATA programs expanded along with more students joining the organization, CATA knew that they had to physically expand. As Keller put it "CATA was bursting at the seams."

CATA's groundbreaking event is taking place this morning at 11:00 at the Jennifer House Commons. The event will include remarks from Senator Adam Hinds and State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, who serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of CATA's Capital Campaign Steering Committee, as well as a performance by The CATA Beat, CATA's drumming group. The event is open to the public and the CATA staff would love to see you there this morning.

Get all of the details on CATA's new home and today's groundbreaking event by listening to this morning's interview (audio clip below).

Article Image: CATA's Margaret Keller (left), WSBS' Jesse Stewart (center), CATA's Chris Watford (right)