1Berkshire has opened up the application period for its Youth Leadership Program. Are you, or do you Know a motivated, current sophomore in the Berkshires who is ready to learn about the region and also develop their leadership skills?

1Berkshire says that its Youth Leadership Program is the perfect opportunity! During the organizations 10-month Youth Leadership Program, students will have the opportunity to:

Get to know each other, the YLP Steering Committee, and program staff during a two-night retreat over the summer.

Meet one weekday afternoon per month during the school year to explore an aspect of the Berkshire economy and career paths within it.

Build connections with area business leaders and dynamic community members.

Develop and enhance their leadership skills through session-focused group activities.

Plan and execute a collective impact project to improve life in the Berkshires.

Youth Leadership alumni in the past have gone on to great things: attending top colleges, working for major elected officials; starting businesses; and more!

If you want in, or know someone who might, applications can be filled out HERE through February 14th.

If you know a student who could benefit from YLP, encourage them to submit an application! Want to know more? Contact economicdev@1berkshire.com