Are you a sandwich fan? When I say sandwich, I mean SANDWICH! Call it what you want(and trust me, every region of the country practically has a different name for it): po' boy, grinder, sub, hoagie, spuckie...wait, WHAT? "Spuckie"?!?!

What, in the name of all that's holy, is a spuckie? Well...I'll get to that in a moment. First, allow me to explain why we're even talking about sandwiches in the first place. Recently, Foodies 1st put together a list of the best sandwiches you can find in each and every single state in the country.

In other words, let's say you're vacationing in the Big Easy(it doesn't even have to be during Mardi Gras) and you're looking for the best local sandwich to shovel into your happy mouth. Well, according to Foodies 1st, the best sandwich in Louisiana would be the Oyster Po'Boy.

By the way, on a side note(not to disagree with the study), the best sandwich I ever had in New Orleans was a "Debris" Po'Boy at a place called Mother's. They cooked roast beef over an open flame and continuously scraped off the crispy bits of meat, collected those scrapings, and served them on a roll with some gravy...YUMMY!

The Roast Beef Debris Po'Boy(Drum Roll...):

Anyway, back to the "best sandwiches in every state" study. If you're in Montana, you're going to want to grab yourself a Pork Chop Sandwich.

If you're kicking back in New Jersey, you'll want to try the Italian Hoagie.

In "Cattle Country" Oklahoma, Foodies 1st says you've gotta try the Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich.

If you're seeing the sights "where the stars at night are big and bright", then you're looking for the Brisket Sandwich.

Even if you've never been to some states, you can probably figure out their "best sandwich." For instance, in Pennsylvania, it's the Philly Cheesesteak.

And in Florida, it's the Cubano or Cuban Sandwich. (Love me some Cuban Sandwiches!!!)

But What About Massachusetts?

In states like Massachusetts however, things get a little interesting. I've been a Massachusetts resident for 40 years and I must confess that not only have I never tried this state's "best sandwich", but I've also never even heard of it!

The best sandwich in Massachusetts, according to Foodies 1st, is the spuckie and I can tell you although I've never heard of it until now, I can't wait to try it!!! A "spuckie" is usually served with various deli meats and cheeses. It can be served cold or warm.

And before I forget this important detail, the name "spuckie" is short for the name of the bread roll that it's served on: Spucadella...I know! My mouth is already watering. If that sounds good to you, then do like me and hunt down Massachusetts' Best Sandwich, the Spuckie! I'm sure it will be worth the search.

You can check out each state's "best sandwich" by visiting Foodies 1st's website here.

