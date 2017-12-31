The Greatest Showman star and the King of Pop cried together once proving celebrities, no matter how big or small, are just like everyone else. Fans.

On a recent guesting on UK's The Graham Norton Show, Zac Efron recollects his encounter with the late Michael Jackson in Paris.

Though they have not formally met in person, the two stars had the chance to speak to each other on the phone when movie producer Kenny Ortega gave Efron the opportunity 10 years ago.

"He hands me the phone and I was like, 'Hello' and I hear, 'Who is this?'," the High School Musical star began to explain. "I was like, 'Um, this is Zac Efron. I'm a massive fan and I'm an actor and you're like my hero.' I didn't know what to say I was just at a loss of words."

Efron then explained how the "Beat It" singer interrupted him to give the phone back only to receive another phone call moments later.

"I picked up the phone and I go, 'Hello?' and he goes, 'Oh this is Zac from 'High School Musical,' and I was like, 'Uh, yeah.' And he was like, 'Oh I love what you do. I'm a huge fan,'" Efron continued.

The actor continued to ramble on thanking Jackson for being an inspiration to pursue his dreams and making him believe in himself.

"That made him cry," Efron said. "We're both crying to each other on the phone and he ended the whole phone call conversation along the lines of, 'Hey Zac. Isn't it awesome? Dreams really do come true, don't they.'"

Watch the full clip below.