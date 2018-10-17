2018 Girls Basketball Registration

Berkshire Hills Girls Basketball 2018 Registration (sponsored by Golden Knights) is coming up at Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington on the following dates:

Thur. Oct. 18 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Tue. Oct. 23 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Thur. Oct. 25 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Kindergarten - First Grade is instructional only and there is a $20 registration fee.

Grades 2-8 will play organized games and there is a $40 registration fee.

For more information contact Terry Chamberland at (413) 429-1689 or by email: tchamberland38@yahoo.com

Registration is also available by going here

About the Golden Knights Girls Youth Basketball program

The Golden Knights Girls Youth Basketball Program teaches basketball to schoolgirls in grades K through 8 in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The program is run by volunteers who coach and teach basketball to the girls in the program, administer the program, referee and score keep the games, and perform other duties necessary to support a successful basketball program. The program consists of practices, a house league, and traveling teams. The practices teach the girls the fundamentals, skills, rules, and strategies of basketball. The house league is made up of teams consisting of the girls in the program and play games against each other during the basketball season. The traveling teams consist of girls with a strong commitment to dedicating the time necessary to play more competitive basketball offered by the traveling teams.

You can learn more about the Golden Knights Girls Youth Basketball program by going here