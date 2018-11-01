Trending:
LATEST POSTS
'Facebook Friday' Winner for Nov. 2
Here's our first 'Facebook Friday' winner for November 2018
Jesse Stewart
2 hours ago
An Extra Hour of Sleep...Woo Hoo!
Here are some historical facts pertaining to Daylight Saving Time
Jesse Stewart
3 hours ago
Miss Hall’s School Presents 'Decision Height'
The Miss Hall's School Theater Ensemble takes female empowerment to new levels with its upcoming production of 'Decision Height'
Jesse Stewart
3 hours ago
Your Chance To Take Center Stage In Sheffield
How would you like to portray an aspiring author who unexpectedly passes on while updating his latest novel....It could happen....
Ron Carson
18 hours ago
Community At Bat Raises Just Under $7,000 for Affordable Housing
The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) hosted its second annual Community at Bat, a charity softball game to support its work providing low-moderate income housing in the Berkshires.
Jesse Stewart
a day ago
Symposium on Social Justice and Inclusion in GB
Renowned Black Studies Scholar Jackie Wang to Address Incarceration and Capitalism in Great Barrington
Jesse Stewart
a day ago
WSBS Interview with 'Halloween' Cast Member (audio)
This interview was so much fun. If you're a fan of 'Halloween,' you'll want to take a listen.
Jesse Stewart
a day ago
WSBS Brings You More Youth Football Coverage
Get ready for youth football action this Friday on WSBS
Jesse Stewart
a day ago
Bits with Jordan Carlos & Friends in Sheffield
Get ready for a night of laughs in Sheffield
Jesse Stewart
a day ago
Berk Community Land Trust Announces Three New Board Members
Congratulations to the three new board members
Jesse Stewart
a day ago
