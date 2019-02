(3/5) THE GREAT BARRINGTON MOBILE FOOD BANK, LOCATED BEHIND THE CHP HEALTH CENTER AT 444 STOCKBRIDGE ROAD IN GREAT BARRINGTON, IS OPEN ON THE FIRST TUESDAY OF EVERY MONTH FROM NOON TO 1 PM. THERE ARE NO ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS TO RECEIVE FOOD. RECIPIENTS SHOULD BRING BOXES OR BAGS. ANYONE IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE CAN ATTEND. IT'S A GOOD IDEA TO ARRIVE 10–15 MINUTES PRIOR TO DISTRIBUTION TIME OR WHEN THE INITIAL LINE SUBSIDES.

(2/26) SHEFFIELD KIWANIS GATHERS EVERY TUESDAY AT THE BRIDGE RESTAURANT, RTE 7 IN SHEFFIELD. AN OPTIONAL DINNER AND SOCIALIZING BEGINS AT 6:30 FOLLOWED BY THE MEETING AT 7:15. YOU ARE WELCOME TO STOP BY AND LEARN WHAT KIWANIS IS ALL ABOUT. SHEFFIELD KIWANIS PROUDLY SERVES THE TOWNS OF ALFORD, EGREMONT, GREAT BARRINGTON, MONTEREY, MOUNT WASHINGTON, NEW MARLBOROUGH AND SHEFFIELD. VISIT THEM ON LINE AT www.sheffieldkiwanis.org

(2/28) ANIMAL KIND INVITES YOU TO MAKE A DONATION TO ASSIST IN SHELTERING STRAY CATS AND KITTENS IN NEIGHBORING COLUMBIA COUNTY….YOU CAN LOG ON TO THEIR WEB SITE www.animalkindny.org OR MAIL YOUR CONTRIBUTION TO ANIMAL KIND, 721 WARREN ST. HUDSON, NY 12534

(2/23) THE ROELIFF JANSEN COMMUNITY LIBRARY ON ROUTE 22 IN HILLSDALE, NEW YORK WILL HOLD A STORY TIME AND CRAFTS FAIR FOR ALL PRE-SCHOOLERS ACCOMPANIED BY A CARE GIVER THIS AND EVERY SATURDAY BETWEEN 10:30 AND 11:30 AM..FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 1-518-325-4101….

(2/27) YOU HAVE TWO OPPORTUNITIES TO CHECK OT A 1988 TV VERSION OF “MOBY DICK” STARRING PATRICK STEWART AS CAPTAIN AHAB ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH AND WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH. THE FREE SCREENINGS BEGIN AT 6:30 PM AND WILL BE PRESENTED AT THE BERKSHIRE ATHENEAEUM ON WENDELL AVENUE IN PITTSFIELD. FOR MORE INFO, CALL (413) 499-9480….

(3/7) ROE JAN LIBRARY IN HILLSDALE, NY IS CO-SPONSORING THE 6TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY DINE OUT IN COLUMBIA COUNTY….10% OF ALL PROCEEDS SUPPORT LIBRARY PROGRAMS….THE NEXT EVENT TAKES PLACE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 7TH AT THE MOUNT WASHINGTON HOUSE ON MAIN STREET IN HILLSDALE….RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. FOR MORE INFORMATION, LOG ON TO www.roejanlibrary.org

(2/26) THE TOWN OF SHEFFIELD IS UPDATING THEIR VOTING EQUIPMENT AS A REPRESENTATIVE FROM L-H-S ASSOCIATES WILL HOLD A LIVE DEMONSTRATION AT THE 2ND FLOOR MEETING ROOM AT TOWN HALL ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT 1….

(2/27) MASS AUDUBON PRESENTS A FREE GET TOGETHER THAT FOCUSES ON CLIMATE CHANGE, BEER AND SOLAR ENERGY ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH FROM 6 TO 7:30 PM AT BARRINGTON BREWERY ON STOCKBRIDGE ROAD IN GREAT BARRINGTON….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 637-0320 OR YOU CAN LOG ON TO www.massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley

(2/28) THE BUSHNELL SAGE MEMORIAL LIBRARY ON MAIN STREET IN SHEFFIELD WILL PRESENT THE WORKS OF ARTIST STEVE E-ZER-SKEE DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 229-7004….

(2/28) THE BERKSHIRE ATHENAEUM LOCATED AT 1 WENDELL AVENUE IN PITTSFIELD WILL PRESENT JAKE HEG-GEE’S OPERA “MOBY DICK” ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH. CURTAIN TIME IS AT 6:30 PM AS THIS FREE EVENT IS IN CONJUNCTION WITH AUTHOR HERMAN MELVILLE’S 200TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 499-9480….

(3/1) BLESS UP WILL PRESENT A TEEN TALENT SHOW ON FRIDAY MARCH 1ST AT THE WEST STOCKBRIDGE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 45 MAIN STREET IN WEST STOCKBRIDGE. THIS GET-TOGETHER BEGINS AT 7 PM….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT PASTOR PATTY FOX AT 1-908-938-2481….

(3/1) BERKSHIRE BOTANICAL GARDEN PRESENTS A WINTER GALLERY EXHIBITION ENTITLED “ PLANT SHADOWS: CYANOTYPES (SIGH-ANN-OH-TYPES)” BY JOAN DIX BLAIR NOW THROUGH MARCH 1ST AT THE CENTER HOUSE LEONHARDT GALLERIES LOCATED AT 5 WEST STOCKBRIDGE ROAD IN STOCKBRIDGE….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT OUR BLOG BY LOGGING ON TO www.wsbs.com

(3/2) WAM THEATRE ON CHURCH STREET IN LENOX WILL HOLD EQUITY PRINICPAL AUDITIONS FOR THE 2019 SEASON ON MARCH 1ST FROM 12 NOON TO 8 PM AND MARCH 2ND BETWEEN 1 AND 9 PM….TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT, E MAIL talya@wamtheatre.com

(3/2) A PANEL DISCUSSION ABOUT THE SAFETY OF DRINKING WATER IN NEIGHBORING COLUMBIA AND RENSSELAER COUNTIES WILL TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 2ND FROM 10 AM TO 11:30 AM THE NEW LEBANON FIRE HOUSE ON ROUTE 20….AREA RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO ATTEND AND CHIME IN. TO RESERVE YOUR SPACE, E MAIL adeliamoore@gmail.com.

(2/28) BERKSHIRE SOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER ON CRISSEY ROAD IN GREAT BARRINGTON WILL HOLD A SWIM-A-THON ON MARCH 2nd KATHY HARRICK WILL SERVE AS THE EVENT’S AMBASSADOR WHICH BEGINS AT 8 AM….ALL PROCEEDS SUPPORT THE PURCHASE OF ADAPTIVE EQUIPMENT AT THE CENTER….SWIMMERS CAN PICK UP A REGISTRATION PACKET AT THE FRONT DESK BY NO LATER THAN FEBRUARY 28TH OR CALL (413) 528-2810 EXTENSION 12….

(3/1) THE SHEFFIELD AND BAY STATE CULTURAL COUNCIL PRESENT SCIENCE FRIDAYS WITH STEM EDUCATOR JANE BURKE ON THE FIRST FRIDAY OF EACH MONTH AT THE BUSHNELL-SAGE LIBRARY ON MAIN STREET IN SHEFFIELD….THE PROGRAM BEGINS AT 3:30 PM AND IT’S OPEN TO ALL YOUNGSTERS AGES 6 THRU 12….TO RESEVRE YOUR SPACE, CALL (413) 229-7004….

(3/1) A SPAGHETTI SUPPER CONCERT WILL TAKE PLACE AT 6 PM ON FRIDAY MARCH 1ST AT ST. ANNE’S CHURCH, 134 MAIN STREET IN LENOX….TICKETS ARE $10 FOR JUST THE CONCERT, ADD $5 IF YOU ARE HAVING DINNER….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 637-0157….

(3/3) BARD COLLEGE AT SIMON’S ROCK ON ALFORD ROAD IN GREAT BARRINGTON WILL PRESENT A FACULTY CONCERT “WINDS IN THE WILDERNESS’ ON SUNDAY, MARCH 3RD AT THE KELLOGG MUSIC CENTER….THIS FREE EVENT BEGINS AT 3 PM….FOR MORE INFORMATION, LOG ON TO www.simons-rock.edu

(3/3) THE BERKSHIRE HILLSMEN AND STUDENTS FROM THE TACONIC HILLS SCHOOL CHOIR WILL PRESENT A BARBER SHOP QUARTET STYLE CONCERT ON SUNDAY, MARCH 3RD FROM 4 TO 6 PM AT THE ROELIFF JANSEN COMMUNITY LIBRARY ON ROUTE 22 IN HILLSDALE, NY….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 1-518-325-4101…

(3/3) MISS HALL’S SCHOOL WILL PRESENT THE ABBA INSPIRED MUSICAL “MAMMA MIA” WITH TWO SHOWS AT 8 PM ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, MARCH 1ST AND 2ND AND A 2 PM SUNDAY MATINEE ON MARCH 3RD. THE PLAY WILL BE PRESENTED AT THE WOODS THEATRE OF THE ELIZABETH GATCHELL KLIEN ARTS CENTER AT THE MAIN CAMPUS LOCATED AT 429 HOLMES ROAD IN PITTSFIELD. GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ARE PRICED AT $10….FOR MORE INFORMATION, LOG ON TO www.misshalls.org OR CALL (413) 443-6401….

(3/8) HUDSON HALL BEGINS A NEW SEASON WITH A PRESENTATION THAT REINVENTS CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE DIGITAL AGE….”INTO THE HERE AND NOW” FEATURES CELLIST JULIA KENT, VIOLINIST CHRISTOPHER TIGNOR AND GUITARIST ALEXANDER TURNQUIST AS THEY WILL TAKE CENTER STAGE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT HISTORIC HUDSON OPERA HOUSE IN NEIGHBORING COLUMBIA COUNTY….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT OUR BLOG BY LOGGING ON TO www.wsbs.com

(3/8) BARD COLLEGE AT SIMON’S ROCK ON ALFORD ROAD IN GREAT BARRINGTON WILL PRESENT A FREE CERAMICS BASED EXHIBIT “SHE SAID, HE SAID” FEATURING THE WORKS OF ARTISTS KATHY KING AND MATT NOLEN. PUBLIC VIEWINGS WILL BE HELD UNTIL MARCH 8TH AT THE DANIEL HAND ARTS CENTER’S HILLMAN-JACKSON GALLERY….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT OUR BLOG BY LOGGING ON TO www.wsbs.com

(3/9) THE AGLET THEATRE COMPANY WILL HOLD SPRING AUDITIONS THROUGHOUT FEBRUARY FOR TWO UPCOMING SHOWS “A WALK IN THE WOODS” AND “MARJORIE PRIME” AT DEWEY MEMORIAL HALL ON MAIN STREET IN SHEFFIELD….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT OUR BLOG BY LOGGING ON TO www.wsbs.com

(3/9) THE COPAKE GRANGE ON EMPIRE ROAD IN NEIGHBORING COLUMBIA COUNTY WILL SERVE UP A CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE DINNER OR A VEGETARIAN EGG PLANT PARMESAN DINNER WITH SALAD BAR AND HOME MADE DESSERTS FOR ONLY $15 PER PERSON ON SATURDAY, MARCH 9TH FROM 5 TO 7PM....RESERVATIONS ARE RECOMMENDED BY PHONING 1-518-329-3823….

(3/9) THE MAHAIWE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER ON CASTLE STREET IN GREAT BARRINGTON WILL PRESENT “I’M NOT RUNNING” FROM LONDON’S NATIONAL THEATRE IN H-D, ON SATURDAY MARCH 9TH AT 2 PM….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 528-0100….

(3/10) THE STOCKBRIDGE GRANGE AT 51 CHURCH STREET WILL BE SERVING UP A CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE DINNER ON SUNDAY, MARCH 10TH FROM 1 TO 2 PM….TICKETS ARE $12 FOR ADULTS, CHILDREN UNDER 12 GET IN FOR HALF PRICE AND YOUNGSTERS 5 AND UNDER DINE FREE. TAKE-OUTS AVAILABLE….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 298-3185….

(3/12) AUDITIONS FOR “SHREK THE MUSICAL’ WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY MARCH 6TH AND TUESDAY MARCH 12TH FROM 6 TO 9 PM AT THE COLONIAL THEATRE ON SOUTH STREET IN PITTSFIELD….THE BERKSHIRE THEATRE GROUP IS LOOKIN G FOR CHILD AND ADULT ACTORS, MUSICIANS, BACKSTAGE CREW, TECHNICAL SUPPORT, USHER STAFF AND PARENT VOLUNTEERS….TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, CALL (413) 448-8084, EXTENSION 23….

(3/13) BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER WILL PRESENT A CLASS FOR FAMILIES DEALING WITH MENTAL ILLNESS ON WEDNESDAY,MARCH 13TH FROM 6 TO 8:30 PM….PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY E MAILING YOUR NAME, E-MAIL ADDRESS AND PHONE NUMBER TO namibc@namibc.org.... FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 443-1666….

(3/14) MAKE PLANS TO MEET WITH BERKSHIRE COUNTY FARMERS ON MARCH 14TH AT ST. HELENA’S CHURCH ON NEW LENOX ROAD IN LENOX, MASSACHUSETTS AT A 7 PM GATHERING FOCUSED ON IDEA SHARING AND LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT OUR BLOG BY LOGGING ON TO www.wsbs.com

(3/14) THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO JOIN A CROCHET WITHOUT COLORS CLASS THAT WILL BE HELD EVERY THURSDAY FROM 6:30 TO 7:30 PM AT BERKSHIRE SOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER ON CRISSEY ROAD IN GREAT BARRINGTON….ADVANCED REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT OUR BLOG BY LOGGING ON TO www.wsbs.com

(3/15) A PAINT AND SIP EVENT TO BENEFIT THE SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE CHARGERS YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE WILL TAKE PLACE AT BOGIE’S RESTARURANT ON ROUTE 7 IN GREAT BARRINGTON. TICKETS ARE $35 PER PERSON….THE EVENT BEGINS AT 6 PM….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT OUR BLOG BY LOGGING ON TO OUR WEB SITE www.wsbs.com

(3/15) THE KELLOGG SCHOOL IN NEIGHBORING NORTH WESTERN CONNECTICUT WILL SERVE UP A MEAT OR VEGETARIAN STYLE LASAGNA DINNER AT THE FALLS VILLAGE EMERGENCY CENTER LOCATED AT ROUTE 7 SOUTH ON FRIDAY, MARCH 15TH FROM 5:30 TO 7:30 PM. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS AN UPCOMING 8TH GRADE TRIP TO QUEBEC. FOR TICKETS AND INFORMATION, CALL 1-860-480-8658.

(3/16) A JAZZ CONCERT FEATURING ARMEN DONELIAN, JAY ANDERSON AND DENNIS MACKREL WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, MARCH 16TH FROM 4 TO 5:30 PM AT THE ROELIFF JANSEN LIBRARY ON ROUTE 22 IN HILLSDALE, NEW YORK….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 1-518-325-4101….

(3/17) AN EXHIBIT FROM UKRANIAN ARTIST MARINA BEE-LAHK WILL BE PRESENTED UNTIL MARCH 17TH AT HUDSON HALL ON WARREN STREET IN NEIGHBORING COLUMBIA COUNTY AS THIS EXHIBIT DOCUMENTS THE UNSEEN PROCESS OF CARING FOR SOMEONE WITH ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE….FOR MORE INFO, CALL 1-518-822-1438….

(3/17) AN INFORMATIVE AND FREE LECTURE ON THE POMEROY FAMILY AND THE HISTORY OF COPAKE’S IRON WORKS FEATURING NOTED HISTORIAN JIM MACKIN WILL TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 17TH AT THE ROELIFF JANSEN HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM ON MILES ROAD IN COPAKE FALLS, NEW YORK…THE LECTURE BEGINS AT 2 PM….FOR MORE INFORMATUION, CALL 1-518-329-0652 OR LOG ON TO www.roeliffjansenHS.org

(3/18) AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM THE TOWN OF SHEFFIELD’S TREASURER AND COLLECTOR’S OFFICE….A GROUP OF 2018 MOTOR VEHICLE EXCISE BILLS DUE ON MARCH 18TH WERE DUPLICATED. IF YOU RECEIVED TWO IDENTICAL BILLS, PLEASE ONLY PAY ONE OF THEM….IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL (413) 229-7000, EXTENSION 153….

(3/19) YOU CAN DINE OUT AND DONATE FOR A WORTHY CAUSE AT ZUCCO’S FAMILY RESTAURANT AT 451 DALTON AVENUE IN PITTSFIELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 19TH FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM AS 20 % OF YOUR LUNCH OR DINNER TAB WILL BENEFIT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY’S RELAY FOR LIFE….THIS EVENT IS HOSTED BY THE BERKSHIRE COUNTY CANCER TERMINATORS….

(3/23) THE LENOX COMMUNITY CENTER ON WALKER STREET WILL HOLD AN ARTS, CRAFTS AND FABRIC SWAP ON SATURDAY, MARCH 23RD AT 12 NOON….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL JEN PICARD AT (413) 637-1154 OR E MAIL jenjane1724@gmail.com

(3/26) CINEMA OF LAW RETURNS TO PITTSFIELD’S PUBLIC LIBRARY ON WENDELL AVENUE EVERY TUESDAY DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH AS BERKSHIRE LAW LIBRARIANS, THE BERKSHIRE BAR ASSOCIATION AND FRIENDS OF THE BERKSHIRE ATHENAEUM WILL BE PRESENTING A WEEKLY FILM OR DOCUMENTARY WITH A LAW RELATED THEME. A FREE SHOWING OF “THE ACCUSED” WILL BE SHOWN ON TUESDAY, MARCH 5TH AT 6PM…BCC STUDENTS IN ATTENDANCE WILL RECEIVE FORUM CREDIT….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 499-9480….

(3/26) A PAINT AND SIP GET TOGETHER WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY, MARCH 26TH FROM 7 TO 9 PM AT THE KNOX TRAIL INN IN OTIS, MASSACHUSETTS AS YOU WILL LEARN HOW TO CREATE A SUMMER IMAGE OF SUNFLOWERS ON A DECORATIVE SERVING TRAY WITH RECLAIMED WOOD. THE $30 SESSION INCLUDES INSTRUCTION AND PAINTING MATERIALS. A CASH BAR WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. RESERVATIONS ARE RECOMMENDED….CALL (413) 205-8346 OR LOG ON TO www.berkshirepaintandsip.com

(3/29) A PAINT AND SIP FUNDRAISER WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 29TH FROM 6 TO 8 PM AT THE SHEFFIELD AMERICAN LEGION POST 340 ON ROUTE 7 AS YOU WILL LEARN TO PAINT A PATRIOTIC IMAGE OF AN AMERICAN FLAG SUNSET ON A LARGE 16 BY 20 CANVAS. THE $35 SESSION INCLUDES ALL PAINTING MATERIALS AND SNACKS. A CASH BAR AND RAFFLE WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE WITH ALL PROCEEDS BENEFITING THE AMERICAN LEGION..RESERVATIONS ARE RECOMMENDED….CALL (413) 205-8346 OR LOG ON TO THEIR WEB SITE, www.berkshirepaintandsip.com

(3/29) THE BERKSHIRE BOTANICAL GARDEN WILL PRESENT THEIR ANNUAL BULB SHOW FROM MARCH 4TH TO MARCH 29TH AT THE FITZPATRICK CONSERVATORY….ADMISSION TO THIS EVENT IS FREE….FOR MORE INFORMATION, LOG ON TO THEIR WEB SITE, www.berkshirebotanical.org

(3/30) THE TOWN OF GREAT BARRINGTON’S WINTER BAN FOR OVERNIGHT ON STREET PARKING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH MARCH 30TH 2019 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 1 AND 6 AM….VIOLATORS WILL BE TICKETED AND ALL VEHICLES THAT BLOCK DPW SNOW PLOWS DURING NECESSARY CLEAN-UP WILL BE TOWED….PARKING IS PERMITTED AT THE TOWN HALL, CASTLE STREET AND MASON LIBRARY LOTS AND AT THE TOP OF RAILROAD STREET....

(3/29) FREE EXERCISE CLASSES ARE HELD EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY MORNING FROM 9-10 AM AT COPAKE TOWN HALL ON MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD IN NEIGHBORING COLUMBIA COUNTY….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL BARBARA GALLICANO AT 1-518-329-4379….

(3/31) THE BUSHNELL SAGE LIBRARAY LOCATED ON MAIN STREET IN SHEFFIELD WILL PRESENT THE WORKS OF ARTIST ALICE MC GOWAN DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH….FOR MORE INFORAMTION, CALL (413) 229-7004….

(4/4) FREE INCOME TAX PREPARATION IS AVAILABLE FOR COLUMBIA COUNTY RESIDENTS IN HUDSON, PHILMONT AND VALATIE….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL NOEL (NO-ELLE) FAIR AT 1-518-610-4879….

(4/6) SIGN UP NOW FOR A FREE WORKSHOP LED BY OBIE AWARD WINNING COMPOSER HEATHER CHRISTIAN AS SHE WILL TEACH SONG WRITING MASTER CLASSES FROM APRIL 2ND THROUGH THE 6TH AT THE ANCRAM OPERA HOUSE LOCATED ON COUNTY ROUTE 7 IN ANCRAM. FOR MORE INFORMATION, LOG ON TO www.ancramoperahouse.org

(4/16) COMMUNITY ACCESS TO THE ARTS PRESENTS “MAKING WAVES” AN EXHIBIT OF ARTWORK FEATURING VARIOUS PAINTINGS BY C-A-T-A ARTISTS WHO USE INNOVATIVE AND UNIQUE ARTISTIC TECHNIQUES….THE EXHIBIT RUNS FROM FEBRUARY 27TH TO APRIL 16TH AT GOOD PURPOSE GALLERY LOCATED AT 40 MAIN STREET IN LEE AND IS FUNDED BY OCTOBER MOUNTAIN FINANCIAL ADVISERS, FRAMES ON WHEELS, THE BAY STATE’S CULTURAL COUNCIL AND OTHER GENEROUS AREA SUPPORTERS….FOR MORE INFORMATION, LOG ON TO www.goodpurpose.org

(4/22) BERKSHIRE SOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER ON CRISSEY ROAD IN GREAT BARRINGTON WILL OFFER KIDS YOGA CLASSES FROM MARCH 11TH TO APRIL 22ND….FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL (413) 528-2810….

