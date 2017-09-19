WSBS is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices
WSBS is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa.Your Hometown Station is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device, where you can listen to your favorite shows -- Like Jesse in the Morning, Mike Garland in the middays, Tom in the Afternoon, the Trading Post and much more.
Setting up WSBS on your device is easy.
- Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here).
- Select "Skills" from the main menu of the app.
- Search for WSBS. Tap on the station logo to get to the WSBS skill.
- Tap "Enable" to enable the WSBS skill.
- Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, Listen to WSBS.”
- Enjoy!
Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.
Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.
Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: Jesse@WSBS.com