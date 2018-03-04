2018 Oscars: See Photos of the 10 Worst Dressed
Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, and Laura Dern were among the stars who stole the the 2018 Oscars red carpet, but for every few head-turning looks, there's also a handful of major flops. And unfortunately for the likes of Kelly Ripa and Whoopi Goldberg, they fell into the latter camp. Even Emma Stone — who wowed last year in a gorgeous, crystal-embroidered Givenchy number — missed the mark this time around.
Click through the gallery below to see the 10 worst dressed at this year's show, and see the best dressed here.