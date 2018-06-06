2018 Sounds of Summer Lineup

As promised, the lineup for the 2018 Sounds of Summer concert series is starting to get released.

For those who have downloaded the WSBS app for your smartphone, or mobile device, you are getting the information, exclusively, before anybody else. What we will also be doing is releasing the updated lineup on this page daily, until the full card is revealed.

Sounds of Summer takes place at the VFW in Great Barrington Tuesday evenings beginning July 3, between 6:00 and 8:00 P.M., and is presented by WSBS. Food will be available for purchase during the shows.

Here is the 2018 Sounds of Summer lineup:

July 3: Remedy

July 10: Critical Mass

July 17: Shyne

July 24:

July 31:

Aug. 7:

Aug. 14:

Aug. 21:

Filed Under: Great Barrington, Sounds of Summer, Tuesday, VFW, WSBS app
Categories: Articles, Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top