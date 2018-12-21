2018 World Series Red Sox DVD and Blu-Ray Winners (DVD Photo)

As you may already know we conducted a successful contest this week giving people a chance to win the 2018 World Series Red Sox DVD plus Digital Copy. Each of those winners were then put in the running for an upgrade to win the 2018 Red Sox World Series eight disc blu-ray collectors edition only from Major League Baseball, Shout Factory, Foundry Communications and WSBS. The contest is all wrapped up but in case you're wondering who won what, here is the list of winners along with the grand prize winners.

List of Winners for the Single Disc 2018 World Series Red Sox DVD Plus Digital Copy:

(1) Cyndi Ullrich of Great Barrington

(2) Marlene Soundant of South Egremont

(3) Matt Duffin of Great Barrington

(4) Ned Torrico of Great Barrington

(5) Terry Chamberland of Great Barrington

(6) Eric Smith of Richmond

(7) John Discon from the Barrington Brewery

(8) Terry Palfini - New Marlborough

(9) Kathy Plungis

(10) Sebastian Morturana of Great Barrington

(11) Lorraine Love of Richmond

(12) Norman Pelletier of Great Barrington

(13) Charlie Wyman

(14) John Tossavainen

(15) Mike of Lenox

...And the grand prize winners (yes not one but two) of the Eight Disc Blu-Ray Collectors Edition

(1) Kathy Plungis

(2) John Tossavainen

Congratulations to all of the above. These discs will make great stocking stuffers for the Red Sox fan on you Christmas List. Merry Christmas from WSBS!