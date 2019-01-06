2019 Golden Globes: Full List of Nominees and Winners!
This year’s Golden Globes will officially be announced during the ceremony hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh on Sunday, January 6 at 5PM PST/8PM EST on NBC. Below is the full list of 2019 nominees — we’ll be updating it live as the winners are announced.
2019 Golden Globes Nominees and Winners:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book - WINNER
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actor - Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actress - Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife - WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice - WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma - WINNER
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book - WINNER
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Original Score
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man - WINNER
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born - WINNER (duh)
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma - WINNER
Shoplifters
Best Television Series - Drama
The Americans - WINNER
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method - WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Mini-series or Film
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Television Actor - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard - WINNER
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Television Actress - Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve - WINNER
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method - WINNER
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Television Actor - Mini-Series or Film
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Television Actress - Mini-Series or Film
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora - WINNER
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Television Supporting Actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal - WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Supporting Actress
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects - WINNER
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
