2019 Golden Globes: Full List of Nominees and Winners!

This year’s Golden Globes will officially be announced during the ceremony hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh on Sunday, January 6 at 5PM PST/8PM EST on NBC. Below is the full list of 2019 nominees — we’ll be updating it live as the winners are announced.

2019 Golden Globes Nominees and Winners:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book - WINNER

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actor - Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actress - Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife - WINNER

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice - WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma - WINNER

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book - WINNER

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Original Score

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man - WINNER

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born - WINNER (duh)

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma - WINNER

Shoplifters

Best Television Series - Drama

The Americans - WINNER

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method - WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Mini-series or Film

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Television Actor - Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard - WINNER

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Television Actress - Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve - WINNER

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method - WINNER

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Television Actor - Mini-Series or Film

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Television Actress - Mini-Series or Film

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora - WINNER

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Television Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal - WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects - WINNER

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale