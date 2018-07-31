20th Annual Monument Cup Youth Soccer Tourney Scheduled

The Monument Cup Soccer Committee is again hosting a 3v3 soccer tournament for youth players in the U10, U12 & U14 age groups, in both boys and girls divisions. This year's 20th annual edition is scheduled for Saturday, September 22 at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington.

All teams of 3-4 players are guaranteed at least 3 matches, with the top 4 teams in each division advancing to the semifinals. The finals for each division will be played under the lights. Entry fee is $80 per team before August 15, $100 per team if submitted after then. Each division is limited to 16 teams, so apply early. Teams from around the region are expected.

More information and/or registration forms are available online , or by calling Matt at (413) 243-1559.