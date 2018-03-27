3 Doors Down + Collective Soul Announce ‘Rock & Roll Express’ Tour

The train keeps a rollin' all summer long with the just announced "Rock & Roll Express Tour," co-headlined by 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul ! As an added bonus, Soul Asylum will be supporting on select dates on the 36-city North American run, which kicks off July 6 at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Ga.

The trek will roll through mid-September, crisscrossing the country. The official tour announcement video and poster can be viewed below, along with the full list of confirmed dates. Tickets for the general public go on sale March 30 at 10AM local time via Live Nation . There is also a Citi cardmembers pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday (Mar. 27) at 10AM local time until Thursday (Mar. 29) at 10:00PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. Complete pre-sale details can be found here .

“Soul Asylum, Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down, that’s a big night of hits!!," says 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold in a statement. "I’m looking forward to hopping on the 'Rock & Roll Express' this summer, gonna be fun!”

"It's going to be an exciting summer!," adds Collective Soul singer Ed Roland. "Not only are we going to be out with a great band, but also some great friends. I look forward to seeing everyone come out and rock with us, 3 Doors Down and Soul Asylum.”

Collective Soul will also perform at 3 Doors Down’s 15th Annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert” this fall. The event will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C. for the third year in a row on Oct. 27. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 million to veterans, children, women’s and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.

Both headliners will have their own VIP packages, which include band meet and greets, exclusive merchandise and much more. All VIP packages will be available starting tomorrow (Mar. 27) at 10AM local time. More information on the respective packages can be found at the 3 Doors Down official website and Collective Soul official website .

3 Doors Down + Collective Soul Tour Announcement

3 Doors Down + Collective Soul Tour Poster

Tim Mantoani

3 Doors Down + Collective Soul Tour Dates

July 6 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

July 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 10 - Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

July 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Al Lang Stadium

July 13 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 14 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 15 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman

July 17 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 18 - Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center

July 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

July 21 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 - Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

July 27 - West Bend, Wis. @ Washington County Fair

July 28 - Riverside, Iowa @ Riverside Casino *

Aug. 3 - Clearfield, Pa. @ Clearfield County Fair *

Aug. 4 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center

Aug. 7 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 8 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center At The Heights*

Aug. 10 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 - Brookhaven, N.Y. @ The Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Aug. 16 - Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun *

Aug. 18 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino *

Aug. 19 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa *

Aug. 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion *

Aug. 22 - Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 25 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 - Lemoore, Calif. @ Tachi Palace Casino *

Sept. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Report *

Sept. 8 - Funner, Calif. @ Harrah’s Resort Socal *

Sept. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium *

Sept. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah State Fair *

Sept. 14 - Mescalero, N.M. @ Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino *

Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre *

Oct. 27 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Report - 15th The Better Life Foundation Concert*

No Soul Asylum - *