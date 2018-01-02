9 Safety Tips for Your Pets on These Cold Berkshire Days

As you have noticed over the last several days, it is freezing cold outside. Yes, it is winter and it is supposed to be cold, but these temperatures, along with the strong winds, seem a bit extreme for this time of year even in the Berkshires.

We seem to know what to do when it comes to staying warm as it relates to ourselves, kids and other family members. What about our pets?

The cold temperatures can be extremely dangerous for our pets. While some of these seem pretty obvious, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has provided some important cold weather safety tips for your furry friends during this extremely cold run of days in Berkshire County.