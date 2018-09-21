A Busy Weekend For Berk Cirque In The Berkshires

As fall approaches, Berk Cirque has an assortment of events planned in the upcoming weeks ahead....Instructor Jill Fleming will be on LIVE at the WSBS studios with Ron Carson tomorrow immediately following The Trading Post to clue us in on all the fun, family-oriented happenings that take place at their studio located at 115 Gas House Lane in Great Barrington, right behind Cumberland Farms.

Jill and her fellow Berk Cirque colleagues will also be participating in this Sunday's 30th annual Construct Walk which begins at Ski Butternut and ends at The Great Barrington Fairgrounds....They will be entertaining audiences with their unique brand of acrobatics, juggling and one love drummers will also provide some great music throughout the afternoon.

Join us for a fun and informative Saturday Morning chat will Jill tomorrow following the 10 o' clock news....Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line....Log on to www.wsbs.com. You can also access the chat on Amazon-Alexa enabled devices and by downloading the FREE WSBS app to your smartphone, tablet or mobile device.