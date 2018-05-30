A Change In Name Only For Local Artists Group

In the fall of 2014, Richmond artist Helen Febbo decided to address the isolation expressed by many of the artists she knew in the Richmond-West Stockbridge area. What started as a group show of 30 local artists at the Richmond Congregational Church has now expanded into a vibrant, regional arts organization that hosts a year-round array of exhibitions, daily painting gatherings, Open Studio tours and educational events for artists and the public.

To reflect that extended membership the Richmond-West Stockbridge Artists Guild has changed its name to the Guild of Berkshire Artists (GBA).