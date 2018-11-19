A Getaway Vacation Awaits You

If you are looking to get away from this "pre-mature" bout of winter, we have a solution that can get you someplace a whole lot warmer....All that is needed is a raffle ticket that could take you either to Punta Cana's Riu Naiboa Beach Resort for 7 glorious days and nights, a 7 night Norwegian Cruise to The Carribean, a 4 night excursion for two to The Las Vegas Monte Carlo Resort and Casino or a 7 day, 7 night trip to Walt Disney World in sunny F-L-A with Park Hopper passes....All trips include round trip air fare from Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut.

Members of The Sheffield Kiwanis Club are selling a total of 1,000 tickets to get you in the running for the grand prize which includes the trip of a life time or the 1st prize winner can take $2,500 in cash as an alternative....The runner-up will receive $1,000 in cash....Tickets are $20 a piece or you can take 2 for $30, a $10 savings....The drawing takes place at 8 pm on Tuesday night at The Bridge Restaurant on route 7 in Sheffield.

Tickets are still available at the WSBS studios prior to 5 pm Tuesday....You can also stop by some of our fine local south county merchants including Berkshire Styles, Silk's Variety, Gulotta's Mobile, JTC & Sons, Berkshire GMC, Seward's Tires, and at The Bridge Restaurant..

Tickets can also be purchased by logging on here ... Master Card, Visa, American Express and Discover credit cards are also accepted....You can also contact Dave Smith for more details on this contest....Call (413) 429-6872....