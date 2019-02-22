A Healthy Oriented Saturday AM Chat Awaits You

Falls among senior citizens occur many times, each and every day. About one third of those 65 and older experience this costly set back as death rates in the United States have also increased within the past decade. 55% of these falls occur in the home with 70% taking place in the bath room as statistics show half of those are unable to get up without the proper help and the lack of mobility can affect a person's health outcome. This is why we are bringing this matter to everyone's attention on this weekend's Saturday morning chat on WSBS.

Connecticut based fitness instructor Rachael Baer will check in with Ron Carson as she will provide vital information on what you can do to protect yourself as this end result takes away a senior citizen's regimen of independent living resulting in more health setbacks to the individual in question.

Rachael will also bring us advice on how those who experience a fall can return to their sense of daily normalcy as she encourages those in question to participate in "Chair Yoga" as this form of exercise focuses on regaining balance and mobility as this practice can also improve the mind, body and spiritual well being for those who want to reclaim their lives after a serious setback has occurred.

