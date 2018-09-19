If you are looking for a night to laugh and let loose, then plan on attending a show featuring 90 minutes of original music, satire and a forceful affirmation of peace and social justice featuring Roy Zimmerman as he takes center stage on Saturday, October 6th at The South Berkshire Friends Meeting House located at 280 State Road in Great Barrington.

Tom Lehrer praised Zimmerman on "re-introducing literacy to comedy songs and the rhymes actually rhyme"....His songs have been featured on HBO & Showtime and millions have watched his video clips on line...He has shared the stage with notable legends including the late, great Robin Williams and George Carlin, talk show hosts Bill Maher and Ellen DeGeneres plus singers Arlo Guthrie and Holly Near.

Zimmerman has received rave reviews for his performances from The New York Times and has also recorded his comedic material for the Warner/Reprise record labels. He is quoted as saying "Sometimes, I think satire is the most hopeful and heartfelt form of expression".

Here is your chance to experience his unique brand of entertainment as you are invited to "RiZe Up" and give him a standing ovation in the upcoming weeks....Tickets are available for $20 and parking on the grounds is free....For more information, log on to www.berkshirebash.com