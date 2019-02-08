A Preview Of This Thursday’s Valentine’s Swing Dance With Lucky 5

Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield will once again host another Swing Dance, only this time around the event has been moved to Thursday, February 14th (aka Valentine's Day) as no lonely hearts will be left out--Come on by solo with friends or you can bring a date to this fun filled get together.

Doors will open at 7:30 pm, a dance lesson with Jason Fenton is scheduled for 8 pm and one hour later, you can dance to the sounds of Lucky 5, a hard swinging jazz band that blends swing and gypsy jazz as they crate a unique blend of music that appeals to their loyal audiences. The quintet always puts a new spin on jazz standards and their original compositions as they pay homage to the music that was a daily staple for all to enjoy during the Roaring 20's, 1930's and 1940's.

Guitarist Kip Beacco, bassist Matt Downing, drummer Will Carroll, fiddle player Jonathan Talbott and trombonist Carlyn Dufraine will keep the music going throughout the evening as you will be able to show off your dancing skills in high fashion as you can wear red, black or white to brighten your appearance on the dance floor. You will also have 4 chances win a box of chocolates courtesy of Chocolate Springs, an exclusive sponsor of this yearly event. This Valentine's Day event is also brought to you by Salisbury Bank and Trust, Big Elm Brewery, Wheeler & Taylor and the Race Brook Lodge. This program is also presented in part by grants from the towns of Sheffield, Alford, Egremont and Mount Washington Massachusetts local Cultural Councils.

Tickets are available on a sliding fee scale from anywhere between $10 and $20 and may be purchased at the door or call (413) 429-1176. You can also get information by logging on here .

Kip Beacco and Matt Downing will join Ron Carson LIVE in studio for this week's WSBS Saturday Morning Chat at 10:05 am, immediately following The Trading Post. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. You can also log on to our web site and listen LIVE on line. You can also access the chat by down loading the free WSBS app at your local app store to your Smart Phone, tablet or mobile device and on Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

