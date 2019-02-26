A Series Of Spring Time STEM Classes In South County

STEM is the acronym for Science, Technology, Education & Math. It's a viable and educational learning experience for youngsters ages 6 to 12 to investigate aspects of science and engineering and now they can par take in free classes on the 1st Friday of each month during the spring time season.

Science Fridays will be presented by STEM educator Jane Burke as she will guide children to conduct on the spot experiments as they will also answer questions in the subjects of chemistry, physics, geology and engineering. These explorations will also help them understand how scientists tackle questions in collecting data that can reveal a final answer while creating and designing an experiment.

They can also use clay based from Sheffield, Massachusetts to mold their own projects in their unique way and learn more about the physics of motion and the chemistry of our drinking water. A total of 3 opportunities will be presented on March 1st, April 5th and May 3rd at The Bushnell-Sage Library, located at 48 Main Street in Sheffield. These classes will take place between 3:30 and 5:30 pm.

You can reserve your spot by calling the library's children's coordinator Caitlin Hotaling at (413) 229-7004. You have the option of attending one, two or all three science oriented courses. For more information on these free STEM classes and other events taking place at The Bushnell-Sage Library, log on to their web site by going here

This program has been funded by the town of Sheffield and the Bay State's Cultural Council