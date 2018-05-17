A Shelter Tabletop Exercise Will Take Place In South County

The public is invited to partake in a shelter tabletop exercise which will be presented by the Southern Berkshire Regional Emergency Planning Committee. The goal is to keep residents safe in the event of an emergency or natural disaster. This event will take place between 9:00 A.M. and 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 4th at The Kilpatrick Athletic Center located at Bard College at Simon's rock, 84 Alford Road in Great Barrington.