A Woodworking Show Is “Carving” Its Way To Berkshire County

Mark your calendars to attend The Berkshire Woodworkers Guild fine woodwork show and silent auction which takes place on Saturday, July 21st and Sunday, July 22 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at The Berkshire Botanical Garden located at 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The two day event features designs by professional woodworkers throughout the tri-state region as visitors can view demonstrations of various techniques including sharpening, French polish, riving, wood turning, a saw mill demonstration and the creation of edge beads with shop made hand tools.

An art-garden exhibit will also be featured at the garden's new Center House at Leonhardt Galleries as 10 contemporary artists will show their creations to the public along with lithographs from Ellsworth Kelly.

General admission is only $5 and $3 for Berkshire Botanical Garden members with all proceeds to benefit The Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Scholarship.

For more information, call 413-429-6830 or visit their web site by going here