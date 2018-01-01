Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Sells L.A. Home for $18 Million Cash

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is unloading some real estate. Just four months after he bought it, Levine has flipped a mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $18 million in cash. Meanwhile, another home owned by Levine, this one in Beverly Hills, is back on the market for $15.9 million.

He and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, purchased the five-bedroom, six-bath Holmby Hillls home that sits on 1.2 acres of land for the same $18 million price he just sold it for, despite an original asking price of $27.5 million. After stripping the home's interior to its guts, the 9,200-square-foot French Regency, with its detached, two-story guest house, cabana and swimming pool, was listed as "an incredible opportunity to remodel/redevelop" for $18.9 million. They couple, however, accepted a cash offer of $18 million. You can take a video tour of the property (along with Meryl Streep 's home) at the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, The Voice coach had previously listed his old Beverly Hills bachelor pad for $17.5 million in 2016, but had no takers. He later took it off the market before re-listing it last month for $15.9 million. Levine originally bought the 3.6-acre estate in 2012 for just $4.3 million, before embarking on a full renovation. Marketing materials call it "architectural perfection and timeless style."

Just last year, the couple sold their loft-style one-bedroom loft in New York City's Soho for $5.4 million.

